Doctors in Delhi protest over long-due salary

AAP MLA booked after meeting Hathras victim’s family 2020-10-07 After Hathras police registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, as he had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 29. MLA in a self-made video claimed that he had only visited Hathras after he subsequently tested negative. Kuldeep Kumar said, “I got to know about the case through media. I have my report and I was tested negative to Covid-19 and then only I went to meet Hathras family. This is false propaganda led by BJP and I condemn this act by them to save the accused. The whole Dalit community is hurt by it. BJP is trying to save accused. If Hathras police have reached to me for information regarding it, I would have shown them my negative report.”