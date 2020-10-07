Doctors in Delhi protest over long-due salary

About:
Doctors and nursing staff staged a protest in Delhi on October 07 over not getting a salary for the last few months. They held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters said, “We have not got our salary for the last 4 months and they are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating the hospital’s administration block but have no money for us. They have no facilities for doctors and also don’t give any response to us when we question them.” Another protestor said, “We are frustrated now as we have not got out the salary for the last 4 months and that’s why we are on roads today. No one is listening to us.”