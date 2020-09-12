Don’t know the party of the attackers: Ex-Navy officer

About:
Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked today in Mumbai said that he doesn’t know which party the attackers belonged to. “8-10 persons attacked and beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist,” said Madan Sharma. He received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR,” said Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer.