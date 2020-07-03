Donald Trump calls Covid-19 'plague from China'

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 23:52 ist
About: 

The President of Unites States of America, Donald Trump has called coronavirus “plague from China” and accused Beijing of allowing it to happen. While addressing, the US President said, “Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over.”
 

Related Videos