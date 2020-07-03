Donald Trump calls Covid-19 'plague from China'

8 cops, including DSP, killed during raid in Kanpur 2020-07-03 At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur’s Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General present at the spot, forensics teams are examining the area. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against the criminals and has also sought report of the incident. While speaking to media, the ADG of Kanpur zone, Jai Narain Singh said, “We have started the combing operation. Eight Police personnel died, four were injured, they are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called.”