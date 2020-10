KXIP will bounce back: Cotterell after losing to MI 2020-10-02 An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab’s bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is pleased with his performance. He also emphasized that Kings XI Punjab is a family and that the team will bounce back.