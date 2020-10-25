Durga Puja goes digital with home-delivered prasad

'Crowds in our rallies show people of Bihar hate CM' 2020-10-25 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav on October 25 said that people not just angry but that they hate Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar now. He said, “The crowd at our rallies shows that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst. Keeping aside caste, creed, class and religion, people are contesting Bihar Elections now on the issue of unemployment.” The three-phase Bihar elections will begin on October 28.