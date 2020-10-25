Durga Puja goes digital with home-delivered prasad

About:
Durga Puja celebrations at the Bengal Club in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park is being observed with Covid-19 precautions. In order to avoid crowds, ‘virtual darshan’ has been arranged by the Puja committee. Even ‘prasad’ is being sent by courier. Priests and technical staff inside the pandal have already undergone Covid-19 tests. A member said, “Situation is different, we can't celebrate like we want to. Darshan is being streamed online through digital platform. People are donating to us online. Prasad is being sent to them through courier. We're following all SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”