Eknath Khadse resigns from BJP to join NCP

Eknath Khadse sent resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21.

He wrote, “I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons.”

Addressing the press conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister, Jayant Patil said, “Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP.”

“He will be formally inducted into NCP at 02:00 pm on Friday (October 23),” he added.