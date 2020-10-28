Election biggest festival of democracy: Giriraj Singh

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 13:25 ist
About: 

Union Minister and Member of Parliament Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Lakhisarai’s Barahiya to seek blessings ahead of Bihar’s first phase of voting. Giriraj Singh called the election as the biggest festival of democracy. In the polls, 1,066 candidates are in the fray for 71 seats in Bihar. Amid pandemic, it is first of its kind voting. Giriraj Singh said, “Election is the biggest festival of democracy. Everyone has the right to vote. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote."

Related Videos