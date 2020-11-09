Electricity in villages of J&K’s Nowshera brings hope

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 20:43 ist
About: 

 Border villages in far flung areas of Nowshera have been electrified after decades of independence. Under Saubhagya Scheme, the villages received power supply. Locals are thankful to administration. “We used to light up diyas since years, thankful to government for providing us electricity,” said a local. 
 

Related Videos