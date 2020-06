Unlock 1.0: Religious places set to reopen today 2020-06-08 With relaxations in the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, religious places across the country are opening form today while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry. The religious places have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) given by the Union Home Ministry. As per some of the guidelines physical offerings like Prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside religious places.