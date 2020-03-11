Even BJP MLAs are in touch with us: Shobha Oza

Amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from Congress, one of the party leaders, Shobha Oza said that they will prove majority on the floor of the house and even BJP MLAs are in touch with them. While speaking to mediapersons, Shobha Oza said, “We will prove majority on the floor of the house. We are not short of numbers. All the Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru were being misled, they are with us. Even BJP MLAs are in touch with us. We are 100% confident that our government will remain.” Congress MLAs will meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence shortly.