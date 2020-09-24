Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' protest held in Ferozepur

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Ferozepur against the agriculture reform bills.

Police personnel are present at the spot to maintain law and order. Railways services have been suspended in the area in the view of protest.

The committee had announced that they'll hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the bills.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) members also joined the protest. The Parliament gave its nod to the two controversial agriculture bills on September 20.