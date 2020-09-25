Farm bills will eliminate ‘dalali’, say Nagpur famers

Farmers of Maharashtra’s Nagpur have supported the farm bills with open hands. The farmers in one voice said that these bills will curb and eliminate ‘dalali’ (brokerage) to sell their produce. “There were no benefit to farmers in 70 years except waiving loans, no new schemes were introduced, if this government is trying something new than why there is a need of protest,” said farmer. Another farmer also supported the farms bill by saying that brokerage will be curbed to produce in any state wherever he gets good rate. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in Rajya Sabha.