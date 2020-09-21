Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated ‘Har Gaon Mein Optical Fibre’ project. This project will work towards connecting 45,945 villages of Bihar through Optical Fibre Internet Service. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, “Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers.” “These bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these bills are not against the agriculture mandis,” PM Modi added.
Farm Bills will empower farmers: PM Narendra Modi
Videos
Latest
Trending