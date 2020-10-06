Farmers against Congress' 'politics' on farm laws

On October 6, 'Rail Roko' agitation entered 13th day in Amritsar. The protest is led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee against new farm laws. Speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kisan Bachao Rally’ that took place yesterday in Sangrur, one of the protesters said, “This is only politics for the vote bank. They are not in favour of farmers whether they are Congress, Akali Dal or anyone else. They are only looking forward to elections 2022 and working towards it and are not looking for the benefits of the farmers. If they are on the farmers’ side, they should have opposed the ordinance in the Parliament itself. They did nothing when the bill got passed at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and now they are doing all these. They are just doing politics and nothing else. ”Other protester said, “They are doing it for their own good because neither Akali Dal or Congress had done anything for farmers in past.” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has extended the protest till October 8.