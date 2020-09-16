Farmers on protest in Ghaziabad against Ordinances

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 16 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:56 ist
About: 

Farmers in Ghaziabad staged a sit-in protest against the three ordinances which the central government wants to convert into laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. They’ll also give a letter to District Administration over their issues. Police and administration are alerted in the area over the sit-in protest. Another demand of the protesting farmers is compensation of losses.

