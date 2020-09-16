Farmers on protest in Ghaziabad against Ordinances

Covid-19 will become a seasonal virus: Scientists 2020-09-16 A new review published in Frontiers in Public Health suggests that Covid-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will likely become seasonal in countries with temperate climates, but only when herd immunity is attained. Until that time, Covid-19 will continue to circulate across the seasons. These conclusions highlight the absolute importance of public health measures needed just now to control the virus. “Covid-19 is here to stay and it will continue to cause outbreaks year-round until herd immunity is achieved. Therefore, the public will need to learn to live with it and continue practicing the best prevention measures, including wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoidance of gatherings," said senior author of the study Dr Hassan Zaraket, of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. Collaborating author Dr Hadi Yassine, of Qatar University in Doha, affirms and states that there could be multiple waves of Covid-19 before herd immunity is achieved. We know that many respiratory viruses follow seasonal patterns, especially in temperate regions. For instance, influenza and several types of coronaviruses that cause common cold are known to peak in winter in temperate regions but circulate year-round in tropical regions.