Farmers protest against central govt in Amritsar

'Keto diets, intermittent fasting may affect the heart' 2020-09-08 Researchers have found that Keto diets and intermittent fasting may affect cardiovascular health. But Mediterranean diets and whole food plant-based diets which include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains may prevent cardiovascular problems, they suggested. Keto is a very low carbohydrate dietary approach that sends the body into ketosis, a metabolic state in which it has reduced access to glucose and is instead mostly fuelled by fat. Keto does, however, show promise as a potential treatment for diabetes, with studies showing improved glucose levels, as well as lower fasting glucose and insulin levels in mice fed a keto diet. Further research is needed to confirm these benefits and assess risk before keto is clinically recommended.