Farmers protest against central govt in Amritsar

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 08:39 ist
About: 

Farmers staged a protest against the central government in Amritsar. They gathered in large numbers and flouted the social distancing norm. Protesters urged the central government to take back three ordinances that have been brought up to privatise agriculture sector.

