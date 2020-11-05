Farmers’ union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest

About:
The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab.
Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 5.
General secretary of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, “We are protesting against Centre and corporate system. We are allowing emergency services to pass.”
The farmers’ union plan to block highways from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm today against Centre’s farm laws.
The protest will happen in around 46 places throughout India.