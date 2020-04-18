FIR against Agra pvt hospital for ‘spreading’ COVID-19

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 14:45 ist
About: 

Agra Police have registered an FIR against the management of a private hospital for not revealing the real number of patients and staff in the hospital after a woman who was taking treatment there has been tested positive for coronavirus.  According to district administration, the hospital’s negligence has resulted in spreading the coronavirus to other places. The district administration declared Paras Hospital as a hotspot and sealed it on the intervening night of April 06-07. It said that the hospital management's irresponsible act resulted in the spread of COVID-19 to other districts with the movement of the infected attendants/hospital staff. The police then registered a case in the matter under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of India Penal Code (IPC). COVID-19 has claimed 14 deaths in Uttar Pradesh and infected 846 people.

