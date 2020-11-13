Fire breaks out at 3-storey building in Delhi

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 10:30 ist
About: 

A fire broke out inside a shop at a three-storey building in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on the night of November 12. Over 20 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames. Fire fighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.

