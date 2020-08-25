Fire breaks out at quarantine centre in Visakhapatnam

  Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
  updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
A fire broke out at a quarantine centre in a private college campus on August 24. The incident happened in Kommadi area of Visakhapatnam. According to police, the reason behind the incident was a short circuit. Fire is under control now and the probe in the matter is on.

