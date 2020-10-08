First convoy of Indian Army passes through Atal Tunnel

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 08 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 13:53 ist
About: 

The first Indian Army convoy passed through the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel near Manali on October 07.
The tunnel helps in saving four to five hours of travel time while travelling from Manali to Leh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 had inaugurated world’s longest highway tunnel.
The 9.02 kilometers long tunnel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti.

Related Videos