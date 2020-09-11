First 'Kisan Rail' from Ananthapuramu reaches Delhi

  Sep 11 2020
The first 'Kisan Rail' from South India arrived in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on September 11. The train started from Andhra Pradesh’s Ananthapuramu on September 09 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Train provides fast transport connectivity between Ananthapuramu to New Delhi as it covers a distance of over 2100 Km.
 

