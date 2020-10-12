FM announces LTC cash voucher, special festival scheme

Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai 2020-10-12 Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA’s incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers were seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, “We are stuck here since 10:00 am.” Another commuter added, “We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here.” Commuters were also seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure. BMC said, “It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." Public announcement has also been made about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure. Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted.” According to an official statement, Central Railways said, “In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate.”