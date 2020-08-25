Forest Department rescues 2 pythons in Uttarakhand

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
About: 

Two pythons were rescued by Forest Department’s Quick Response Team in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani district. They were rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani on August 24. As per forest officials, both the pythons are around 10-12 feet long. The pythons were later released in jungle by officials of forest department.

