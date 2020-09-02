Forest dept seizes over 30 turtles in UP’s Gorakhpur

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 02 2020, 12:07 ist
  updated: Sep 02 2020, 15:36 ist
About: 

On a tip off, the forest department raided aquarium shops in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and seized more than 30 turtles belonging to Indian Tent Turtle and Indian Roof Turtle species. According to officials, these turtles were brought from Bahraich and supplied in Gorakhpur. The police nabbed two persons in connection with illegal selling of turtles.

