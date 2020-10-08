Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide

'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA' 2020-10-08 Former Director-General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). “There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD(U),” Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.