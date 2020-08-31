Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter.

He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on ventilator support. His health had further deteriorated in the recent days. He served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.

 

