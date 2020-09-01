'Free transport services for NEET/JEE candidates in MP'

Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates.

Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision for those who are appearing for NEET and JEE exams. We'll help candidates appearing in NEET and JEE exams to commute from block/district headquarters to their exam centres for free. Examinees can call at 181 or can register at the government portal to avail the service."

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6.