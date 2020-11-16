'Freedom of the press is soul of our Democracy'

About:
On National Press Day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addressed the nation via video-conferencing. Prakash Javadekar said, “On the occasion of Press Day, I would like to congratulate editors, journalists and friends. I can never forget 25 June 1975, after 27 years of independence when an emergency happened and police asked editors and journalists to print news after their permission. That’s why freedom of the press is important. Freedom of the press is the cornerstone of our Democracy, but at the same time stressed that it is responsible freedom.”