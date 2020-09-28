Fun to bat with KL Rahul, says Mayank Agarwal

About:
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE’s Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his overall performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, “It’s a lot of fun to bat with KL Rahul as he is a top class cricketer. We share good friendship even on the field.”