Gadkari urges automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines

Farm laws: Punjab farmers continue to block tracks 2020-11-24 Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) announced to restore the services of 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, on Monday. The Western Railway (WR) on Monday said it restored 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab. On Monday night, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members blocked railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru to protest against the recently enacted farm laws. The developments come even as Indian Railways is preparing to resume passenger train services in Punjab while following Covid-19 protocols from Wednesday. The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws.