Galwan clash: IAF Chief pays tribute to martyred jawans

Delhiites gear up to celebrate ‘International Yoga Day' 2020-06-20 People geared up for the ‘International Yoga Day’ in the national capital. Delhi’s Lodhi garden witnessed people in huge numbers on June 20 who came in to carry out their Yoga exercises. People were seen wearing masks and they also maintained social distancing. The authorities have set up boards to display the timing and preventive measures that needs to be undertaken. One of the Yoga Practitioners said, “We work at home the entire day, if I do yoga in the morning, my entire day goes well.”