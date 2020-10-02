Gang rape of democracy: Sanjay Raut

About:
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed UP Government over manhandling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while he was enroute Hathras and called it "gangrape of country's democracy". He said, "Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, "Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught & he was pushed to the ground, in a way it's gangrape of country's democracy." On October 01, Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were arrested by the UP police on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while they were going to meet the family members of 19-year-old alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras.