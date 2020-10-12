Garba dancer designs special PPE kit Navratri costume

About:
For the first time in the recent history of Gujarat, there will be no ‘Garba’ during the Navratri festival due to Covid-19. But a Garba dancer in Ahmedabad has come up with something new. He has designed a special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume, which is made of plastic. “Though govt has banned Garba, I wanted to thank Covid-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, etc. by depicting them on PPE-themed Garba dress," said Anuj Mudaliyar, Choreographer & Designer. However, the Gujarat government has banned Garba completely but has allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddess Durga.