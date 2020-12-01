GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. Hyderabadis went to the polling booth on December 1 to cast their votes.

Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.