Going forward, hoping good score on board: SRH coach

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach 2020-10-14 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much-needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team’s comeback in the tournament said, “Sam Curran’s all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us.” CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.