Gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar questioned for 9 hrs

Vehicles ‘freeze’ as tiger rests in middle of highway 2020-07-15 A full-grown tiger was spotted resting in the middle of Seoni-Nagpur highway in Seoni on the night of July 13. The eyewitnesses held their breaths into their vehicles and made a video of the big cat resting in the middle of the highway. The incident occurred on a National Highway, which falls inside the buffer zone of Pench National Park. After resting for a while on the road, the big cat got up and went towards the forest on its own.