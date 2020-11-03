Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds

IPL always a roller coaster journey: DC's Shreyas Iyer 2020-11-03 Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on the team’s journey said that “IPL is always a roller coaster ride.” “It was very essential and it has got smiles on our faces. After four consecutive losses, today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were really covered well by players and I am really chuffed by their performance. The way they (players of his team) came up and delivered at the right time. Second place (in IPL points table), obviously it makes you feel good after this season that you had ups and downs. IPL is always a roller coaster journey,” he added.