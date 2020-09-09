Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel

SSR Case: Rhea sent to 14-day judicial custody 2020-09-09 Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Sarpande said, “She has been sent to jail up to 22nd of this month. Her bail application has been rejected. Today she will stay here (in NCB office) and will go to the jail tomorrow morning.” Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.