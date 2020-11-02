'Govt may announce another Covid-19 stimulus package'

About:
The government might announce another stimulus package amid Covid-19 pandemic. Finance Secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, “We gave several stimulus packages after March, in a series. Finance Minister made announcements in different months. In every announcement, the deserving sections of economy and deserving sections of society were covered. This is a continuous process. We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will do an intervention, just like the stimulus packages and interventions announced by us earlier. This is what the Finance Minister has said.”