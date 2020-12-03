Govt must stop shaming farmers' stir: Bhim Army Chief

About:
On December 03, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad met protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana Border.
Farmers are present at the Singhu Border as the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest entered the 8th day.
Chandra Shekhar said, "If the government becomes dictator then people should come out on the streets. The government should stop shaming this movement. We are here to support our farmers and will stand by them till the end.”
Thousands of farmers have continued to protest against new farm laws at the border area.