Govt must stop shaming farmers' stir: Bhim Army Chief

'Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first' 2020-12-03 Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a Covid-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers. “There is a lot of work going on at war-footing both at center and state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining the cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes. In beginning, the vaccine won't be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone. We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who've high chances of dying due to Covid. Elderly, people with co-morbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first.” He further said, “Once booster dose is given, the vaccine will give a good amount of anti-body production and will start giving protection to the individual. This will last for many months giving protection for a significant time when numbers will be less. We need to see the type of immunity vaccine gives.”