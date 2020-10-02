'Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked misled youngsters, who have joined the path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment to them. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream,” said Governor Manoj Sinha, while talking to media. Manoj Sinha also inaugurated several development projects in the Shirmal area of the Shopian District under the ‘Back to Village 3’ program. The program has been started to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The governor also laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded girls' hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakhs.