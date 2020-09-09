Gruesome rapes haunt India

Horrific rape incidents continue to make headlines in India. An incident came to light where a woman aged 90-year-old was allegedly raped by a 37-year-old man in the southwest of the national capital. Expressing grief over the case, a woman activist Sandhya Rani said, "There is no education in our country, as long as there is gender equality is not practised in our country, we cannot protect our women." With no halt on such dreadful crimes, two tribal sisters were also raped in Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district. Earlier, a teen suffering from Covid was raped by an ambulance driver in Kerala. Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal urged for a fast track court in the rape case of nonagenarian woman.