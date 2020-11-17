Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking a pro-Pakistan voice.

Ramchander Rao said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that the election will be on a development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point in time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak a pro-Pakistan voice.”