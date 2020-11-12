Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan ends

About:
Gurjar agitation was called off on November 12 following a meeting between community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and Chief Minister last night. Agitators repaired fishplates that they'd damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. “We came to an agreement with govt last night, community agrees with the settlement. We're vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon. Agitation called off,” said Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla.