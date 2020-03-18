Guv writes letter to MP Speaker over ‘missing’ MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has written a letter to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati over ‘missing’ MLAs. The letter states, “Both of us have been receiving letters from the supposedly ‘missing’ MLAs. In their letters, wherever they are at present, they have not mentioned any difficulties being faced by them.” Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati wrote a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, urging him to ensure the return of ‘missing’ MLAs, whose resignations he said, are under his consideration. After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, 22 MLAs of the ruling party, also submitted their resignations.