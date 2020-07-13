Haryana CM launches 'Har Sar Helmet' awareness campaign

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 01:00 ist
About: 

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' campaign and distributed helmets on July 12. He said, “Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety and regulation. Wearing a helmet is important.”
 

Related Videos