Hathras case: Will not step back, says victim's kin

Nepal marks grim milestone with 5,008 new Covid cases 2020-10-11 Nepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the Covid-19 situation in the country has worsened. On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of Covid-19 cases; on October 9, the Himalayan Nation crossed the milestone cases of 1 lakh and on 10th, it logged all-time-high single-day rise of Covid-19 cases with 5,008 new cases. Buffered in between China and India, the Himalaya nation with a population of about 30 million has registered a record number of cases every day. On October 7, a total of 3,439 cases were registered which was an all-time-high. The record has been shattered in less than three days as on Saturday, the country recorded 5,008 new cases. Kathmandu Valley on Saturday recorded a total of 53.35 per cent of those numbers confirmed in the last 24 hours. As per the numbers, one out of four samples tested for Covid-19 in Nepal are now turning out to be positive. By the end of the first week of October, Nepal has recorded a total of 105,684 cases of Covid-19 with 74,252 and 614 deaths. With the rise in cases, the recovery rate of the Himalayan Nation on Saturday dipped to 70.20 per cent from 72.3 per cent.