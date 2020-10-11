Hathras case: Will not step back, says victim's kin

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2020, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 16:29 ist
About: 

A relative of Hathras alleged gang-rape and murder case victim said that they will not step back fight for their sister and all daughters.“Will will not step back and fight for our sister and other daughters. We want justice, we tell the truth to court. Police has provided us security but we are unable to completely trust them,” said victim’s relative. Allahabad High Court directed victim’s family members to appear before Lucknow bench on October 12.

Related Videos