Hathras: Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Farmers continue burning stubble in Amritsar 2020-09-30 Farmers continue burning stubble in their fields in Amritsar of Punjab. The farmers said that they did not wish to do so but are helpless. One of the farmers said, "We are helpless. Last time too the government had said that they will give us Rs 2500/acre but we did not get even Rs 1. We demand that government to provide us Rs 6000/acre."