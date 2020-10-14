Hathras rape case: CBI team inspects hospital ward

About:
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged gangrape case in Hathras, inspected Emergency Ward of district hospital. The team also interacted with hospital administration. “We have a system of CCTV footage backup only up to 7 days. Then, how is it possible to give anyone a month-old footage,” said Dr IB Singh, CMS (Chief Medical Superintendent) of Hathras District Hospital on being asked whether hospital provided CBI team with the footage of Hathras victim being treated.